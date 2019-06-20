This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs during the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 20, 2013. More than 80 thousand people a day are expected to attend the week-long festival which features over 120 bands and artists and runs from runs until Sunday. Conceived by the entrepreneur Roberto Medina, the first Rock in Rio took place in the Rio de Janeiro in 1985. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Rob Thomas

One of the year’s most irrepressible singles, “One Less Day (Dying Young),” from Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas’ latest solo album, “Chipped Tooth Smile,” will, in fact, make you smile regardless of the circumstances. Get happy at 8 p.m. Friday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets are $49.95 to $199.95; call 800-745-3000.

Ho99o9

“War Is Hell,” Ho99o9 contends on its relentless debut, “United States of Horror,” and this is its soundtrack: tinnitus-courting, punk-informed hip-hop with a vendetta against cochleas. Wear something sweat-resistant when this act goes off at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Blackbear

This singer-producer’s woozily emotive R&B often has an anesthetizing, disorienting feel, kind of like Novocain for the heart. Become uncomfortably numb at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $35; call 702-632-7600.

Anti-Nowhere League

The “Streets of London” came to loud, snarling life at the calloused hands of these British hardcore punk forebears beginning in the late ’70s. They’re probably best known from Metallica’s cover of their uber-profane anthem “So What?” but there’s a reason those guys are in league with the League. Find out at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Dive Bar. Tickets are $25; call 702-586-3483.

Bob Log III

The greatest motorcycle-helmet-sporting one-man band ever, Bob Log III is a blues-punk dance party waiting to happen. Or as the man himself puts it: “Bump Pow! Bump Bump Bump Pow! Bump Pow! Bump Bump Bump, Baby! Bump Pow! Bump Bump Bump Pow! Bump Pow! Bump Bump Bump.” Yes, that’s an actual song title. Ask for it by name at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.