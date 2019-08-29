This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Brian Wilson performs at the Rosemont Theatre on Friday, Oct 6, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Brian Wilson and the Zombies

Before we even knew what earworms were, these ’60s pop greats made a cottage industry out of producing them, their iconic catalogs setting the bar for melodic refinement. Teaming up on tour, Brian Wilson will revisit Beach Boys albums such as “Friends” and “Surf’s Up,” while the Zombies will play their “Odessey and Oracle” front to back and more. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $39.50 to $74.50; call 800-745-3000.

Black Flag

Not to be confused with Flag, another iteration of these hardcore punk pioneers fronted by original vocalist Keith Morris, Black Flag boasts founder/guitarist Greg Ginn with former skateboarder/stuntman Mike Vallely on the mic. Yeah, the lineups may be different, but the material they mine remains equally devastating. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Haunt

You don’t need to show up in a tricked-out Camaro with a flaming paint job to see these heavy metal classicists kick out the throwback jams, but it’d be better if you did. Start training your forearms now for the marathon air guitar sessions in store at 8 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $5; call 702-220-8849.

Soul Invasion 13

Get a hard-swingin’ history lesson in reggae, soul, R&B, ska and more when the likes of Vernon Maytone, Inciters, Brenda Holloway, Templars and more unite for Soul Invasion 13 at 9:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $30 a day for Friday and Saturday, $25 for Sunday; a three-day pass is $70; call 702-382-2227.

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot

Break out the gas mask and billy club — or, you know, a bowler shirt and a beer — for a Rockabilly Riot shall ensue when Brian Setzer returns to town at 8 p.m. Friday at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 800-745-3000.