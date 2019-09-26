This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas
Punk stalwarts Social Distortion team up with Celt rockers Flogging Molly in this week’s music roundup.
Social Distortion, Flogging Molly
Do a jig in the pit when punk mainstays Social D pair their back-to-the-wall rebel yells with Celt rockers Flogging Molly’s alternately boisterous and defiant, accordion-enhanced singalongs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $45.41; call 800-745-3000.
Babymetal
This inimitable Japanese girl group combines J-pop’s irrepressible bounce with a seriously heavy, heavy metal backdrop resulting in a one-of-a-kind sound that’s anthemic and assaultive at once. Lady Gaga is a fan, having once brought Babymetal on tour. See why at 7 p.m. Monday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $46.50; call 702-632-7600.
Calexico and Iron & Wine
They collaborated on wax; now they’re doing the same on tour: Arizona’s Tex-Mex-informed indie rockers Calexico and Americana troubadour Iron & Wine teamed up on new record “Years to Burn,” the former’s Latin-influenced rhythms and horns interwoven with the latter’s folky thrum. They’ve since hit the road together, stopping at the House of Blues at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50; call 702-632-7600.
Rezz
Dance, or just stand and vibrate in place from bass levels that approximate the rumble of an awakened fault line, when Canadian DJ-producer Rezz brings her “Beyond the Senses Tour” to town at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets are $45; call 702-895-3761.
Despised Icon
These Montreal deathcore brutes sound like a blanket party feels, their bottom-heavy repertoire approximating the crunch of a glass factory being razed. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-382-2227.