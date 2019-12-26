This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

The Crystal Method (The Crystal Method)

Before EDM-informed sounds became ubiquitous on the pop charts, there was the electronica surge of the ’90s that took dance music to the mainstream in a fresh way. One of leading the acts to do so was Vegas’ own Crystal Method, whose adrenalized, big-beat aesthetic was something that rock and metal kids could — and did — get down to. Once a duo, the Crystal Method is now the solo project of Scott Kirkland (after partner Ken Jordan retired from music in 2017), though he still brings the noise for two. See the Crystal Method at 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Toyota Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $20; call 702-933-8458.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Break out the tear gas and police batons — or maybe just the wide-brimmed fedora and natty duds — for a “Zoot Suit Riot” is about to go down when these swing revivalists get those well-polished shoes squeakin’ on the dance floor once more. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $29.95 to $59.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘Babyface’

With 26 No. 1 R&B songs and 11 Grammys, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmunds is one of the most successful singer-songwriter/producers ever, having overseen standards by TLC, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Madonna and Toni Braxton, to name a few. He’ll give voice to his own hits and hits originally voiced by others at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

DJ Quik

“Born and Raised in Compton,” West Coast hip-hop lifer DJ Quik set the stage for the early ’90s G-funk era and Dr. Dre’s seminal “The Chronic” album with nods to funk greats such as George Clinton and Roger Troutman sharpened with a gangsta rap edge. See him at 9 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

‘Simp City’

This is how they do it: One of Las Vegas’ biggest regular R&B events celebrates its one-year anniversary when “Simp City” returns with sets by DJ Klasik, DJ Kiloo, Jazlyn Rich and more at 10 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $20; 702-862-2695.