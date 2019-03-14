This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Bernadette Peters (The Smith Center)

Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters performs songs from her illustrious career Friday at The Smith Center. Backed by a 10-piece orchestra, the stage and screen star sings selections from Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39 to $129; call 702-749-2000.

Deon Cole

Comedian and actor Deon Cole is back at the Cannery on Saturday. See the “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star perform his stand-up act at 8 p.m. in The Club. Tickets are $22.95 to $44.95; call 800-745-3000.

Jim Jefferies

Before his hit Comedy Central show starts its third season Tuesday, Jim Jefferies takes the stage at The Mirage. The Australian comedian, who recently became a U.S. citizen, entertains at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $54.49 to $76.29; call 702-792-7777.

Lena Prima

Jazz vocalist Lena Prima returns to The Smith Center on Thursday. She performs Italian-American melodies off her new album (“Prima La Famiglia”) and greatest hits by her father, Louis Prima, with the Lawrence Sieberth Orchestra at 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $65; call 702-749-2000

Il Divo

The international quartet Il Divo brings its 15th anniversary tour to the Palms on Friday. The multiplatinum group sings selections from its catalog and recent album “Timeless” in a show featuring dancers, acrobats and more at 8 p.m. Friday in The Pearl. Tickets are $59.95 to $329.50; call 702-944-3200.