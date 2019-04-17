This week’s new music releases include album by Cage the Elephant

Brad Shultz, left, and Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs at the Downtown stage during the second day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cage the Elephant, “Social Cues”: Hear them with Beck, then see them with Beck: These rough-around-the-edges Kentucky rockers team up with that alt-rock icon on “Night Moves,” the third single from this, their fifth album. The two are hitting the road together this summer, stopping at Park Theater at Park MGM on July 19.

Also in stores: Drugdealer, “Raw Honey”; Heather Woods, “Broderick Invitation”; Jade Bird, “Jade Bird”; Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”; Loyle Carner, “Not Waving, But Drowning”; Sad Planets, “Akron, Ohio”; Sunn O))), “Life Metal”; The O’Jays, “The Last Word”; and Wand, “Laughing Matter.”