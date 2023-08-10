Top dollar tunes: What it costs to see the biggest Vegas music residencies

From Garth Brooks to Adele to Usher, ticket prices can be steep.

Big names, big price tags.

Las Vegas currently boasts a bevy of residencies from some of the top names in music.

But it’ll cost you some serious cash to see them, in some cases.

How much?

Here’s a look at ticket prices for a variety of ongoing residencies.

(Note: the prices are reflective of what tickets were available at press time. These are standard tickets, not V.I.P. seats or tickets on the resale market unless otherwise noted.)

Bruno Mars

Dolby Live at Park MGM, Aug. 25-26

Cheapest tickets: $450

Most expensive seats: $625

You may feel locked out of heaven trying to see Mars: his Aug. 26 show is sold out and few seats remain to his other Vegas date for 2023.

Usher

Dolby Live, Oct. 14-28

One of the hotter tickets in town, all nine of the R&B superstar’s remaining shows this year are sold out. Resale tickets on Ticketmaster start in the $800-$900 range — and that’s for the balcony seats.

Maroon 5

Dolby Live, Aug. 9 and 11-12

Cheapest tickets: $75

Most expensive seats: $235

Pop rockers end their 2023 Vegas residency this month on a strong note.

Adele

Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Aug. 11- Nov. 4

If you don’t have tickets already, your bankroll had better be as outsized as Adele’s vocal range to see the singer’s sold-out Vegas residency: resale tickets on AXS.com start at $700 for the nosebleed seats.

Garth Brooks

Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Nov. 29-July 2024

Cheapest tickets: $253

Most expensive seats: $2,499

Most of the shows on the country prime mover’s upcoming Vegas residency are sold out. A few seats in the front of the house remain for some of his 2023 shows, starting at $1,499. There are a few more tickets available to some of the 2024 shows, though you’ll want to act fast, as they’re sure to be snapped up before long.

Katy Perry

Resorts World Theatre, Aug. 10-Nov. 4

Cheapest tickets: $49

Most expensive seats: $350

Carrie Underwood

Resorts World Theatre, Sep. 20-Dec. 16

Cheapest tickets: $55

Most expensive seats: $275

Luke Bryan

Resorts World Theatre, Aug. 30-Sep. 9

Cheapest tickets: $66

Most expensive seats: $276

This trio of Resorts World residents continues to deliver strong box office numbers.

Kelly Clarkson

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Aug. 9-19

Cheapest tickets: $79

Most expensive seats: $299

Keith Urban

Bakkt Theater, Nov. 1-18

Cheapest tickets currently available: $79

Most expensive seats: $179

Miranda Lambert

Bakkt Theater, Nov. 30-Dec. 16

Cheapest tickets currently available: $70

Most expensive seats: $170

Another trio of country and pop stars packing ‘em in at the Bakkt Theater.

Barry Manilow

International Theater at the Westgate, Sept. 14-Dec.9

Cheapest tickets: $55

Most expensive seats: $105

Manilow is about to kick off his 14th year at the Westgate.

