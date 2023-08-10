Top dollar tunes: What it costs to see the biggest Vegas music residencies
From Garth Brooks to Adele to Usher, ticket prices can be steep.
Big names, big price tags.
Las Vegas currently boasts a bevy of residencies from some of the top names in music.
But it’ll cost you some serious cash to see them, in some cases.
How much?
Here’s a look at ticket prices for a variety of ongoing residencies.
(Note: the prices are reflective of what tickets were available at press time. These are standard tickets, not V.I.P. seats or tickets on the resale market unless otherwise noted.)
Bruno Mars
Dolby Live at Park MGM, Aug. 25-26
Cheapest tickets: $450
Most expensive seats: $625
You may feel locked out of heaven trying to see Mars: his Aug. 26 show is sold out and few seats remain to his other Vegas date for 2023.
Usher
Dolby Live, Oct. 14-28
One of the hotter tickets in town, all nine of the R&B superstar’s remaining shows this year are sold out. Resale tickets on Ticketmaster start in the $800-$900 range — and that’s for the balcony seats.
Maroon 5
Dolby Live, Aug. 9 and 11-12
Cheapest tickets: $75
Most expensive seats: $235
Pop rockers end their 2023 Vegas residency this month on a strong note.
Adele
Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Aug. 11- Nov. 4
If you don’t have tickets already, your bankroll had better be as outsized as Adele’s vocal range to see the singer’s sold-out Vegas residency: resale tickets on AXS.com start at $700 for the nosebleed seats.
Garth Brooks
Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Nov. 29-July 2024
Cheapest tickets: $253
Most expensive seats: $2,499
Most of the shows on the country prime mover’s upcoming Vegas residency are sold out. A few seats in the front of the house remain for some of his 2023 shows, starting at $1,499. There are a few more tickets available to some of the 2024 shows, though you’ll want to act fast, as they’re sure to be snapped up before long.
Katy Perry
Resorts World Theatre, Aug. 10-Nov. 4
Cheapest tickets: $49
Most expensive seats: $350
Carrie Underwood
Resorts World Theatre, Sep. 20-Dec. 16
Cheapest tickets: $55
Most expensive seats: $275
Luke Bryan
Resorts World Theatre, Aug. 30-Sep. 9
Cheapest tickets: $66
Most expensive seats: $276
This trio of Resorts World residents continues to deliver strong box office numbers.
Kelly Clarkson
Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Aug. 9-19
Cheapest tickets: $79
Most expensive seats: $299
Keith Urban
Bakkt Theater, Nov. 1-18
Cheapest tickets currently available: $79
Most expensive seats: $179
Miranda Lambert
Bakkt Theater, Nov. 30-Dec. 16
Cheapest tickets currently available: $70
Most expensive seats: $170
Another trio of country and pop stars packing ‘em in at the Bakkt Theater.
Barry Manilow
International Theater at the Westgate, Sept. 14-Dec.9
Cheapest tickets: $55
Most expensive seats: $105
Manilow is about to kick off his 14th year at the Westgate.
