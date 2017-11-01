U2 announces Las Vegas concert in May

Inconic rockers will hit T-Mobile Arena next spring in support of their new album, “Songs of Experience.”

U2's “The Experience + Innocence Tour 2018” comes to T-Mobile Arena on May 11. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

It’s a beautiful day for U2 fans: The iconic Irish rockers have announced a Vegas concert in support of their forthcoming new album.

The band’s “The Experience + Innocence Tour 2018” comes to T-Mobile Arena on May 11.

This will be U2’s second performance at the venue, after they played there as part of the iHeartRadio music fest in September 2016, their most recent Vegas visit.

Prior to that, the group’s last show in Vegas was at Sam Boyd Stadium in October 2009.

U2 will be hitting the road next year behind their 14th studio album, “Songs of Experience,” due out Dec. 1, which is a companion piece to their previous album, 2014’s “Songs of Innocence.”

Tickets range from $46 to $330 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20.