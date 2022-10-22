When We Were Young cancels opening day

Due to high winds, the festival’s debut has been bumped to Sunday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on day one of Riot Fest on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The much anticipated debut of When We Were Young will have to wait a day.

Due to high winds, the emo and pop-punk heavy festival has canceled its show today at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” event organizers said in a press release. “The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.”

Tickets that were purchased directly through the festival’s ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, will be refunded.

The festival returns tomorrow as well as on October 29, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore and featuring over 60 acts total.

