Campaign encourages women’s safety in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

The Rape Crisis Center is encouraging partygoers to stick together on New Year’s Eve to protect young women from sexual violence.

Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations in the world for celebrating New Year’s Eve, but the Rape Crisis Center said dangers can accompany the party scene.

The nonprofit is encouraging revelers and club owners to join the Party Smart Campaign, “a simple pledge to arrive together, stick together and leave together” in an effort to help protect young women from predatory behavior at parties and clubs.

As part of the campaign, the organization is also partnering with the Metropolitan Police Department to train thousands of staff members at clubs and other nightlife venues on how to identify, intervene and prevent predatory behavior.

According to the Rape Crisis Center, 801 S. Rancho Drive, about 20 percent of the sexual assault victims at University Medical Center each year report that they were assaulted at or immediately after they were at a party or a bar. Women ages 18 to 24 are the most vulnerable to sexual violence.

The center also said predators typically assault people they already know.

Executive Director Daniele Staple said the campaign is aimed at keeping locals and tourists safe while ringing in the new year.

“Predators often follow the same patterns that are easily detectable,” she said in a release. “Trust your instincts, listen to friends, and involve security and servers if you need help.”

The center can be reached 24/7 at 702-366-1640.

