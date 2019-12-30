Free bus rides, Lyft credits for Las Vegas New Year’s revelers

Revelers celebrating with alcohol are urged to not get behind the wheel after the countdown to 2020 passes and the smoke from the fireworks clears. Here’s how to get around safely.

Free bus rides

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will offer free rides on all 39 fixed transit routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Lyft ride credits

To help ease the pinch on the pocketbooks of those enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities, Lyft will offer reduced ride credits.

Lyft is pledging $20,000 for passengers to celebrate and ride smart, part of a planned $300,000 in ride credits expected to be provided during high-volume holidays in 2020 in the Las Vegas Valley.

New and existing users can receive up to $5 off two rides in the Las Vegas Valley with code LASNYE from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 through 4 p.m. Jan. 1, while supplies last.

