Here’s how to ring in 2022 in Las Vegas

It’s time to make your plans for ringing in the new year. Check out these events and places where you can spend New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. There will be fireworks along with live music, dancing and dining while you raise a glass to 2022.

Cosmopolitan events

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails: Doors open at 6 p.m. inside The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy live music, aged whiskey and good company while partying to the live musical renditions of The Barbershop’s house band.

The Chandelier: Commemorate the New Year at The Chandelier from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. with an open bar, live DJ set, party favors and exclusive access to a dazzling firework display at midnight. Reservations are $125++ per person.

Ice Rink: Experience views of the Las Vegas Strip and ring in 2022 as the Ice Rink hosts a firework-watching celebration.

Toast to a three-hour open bar experience beginning at 9 p.m., beats by DJ D-Miles, VIP and reserved fire pit seating, a champagne toast at midnight and more. Tickets start at $200.

Marquee Nightclub: Doors open at 9 p.m. at Marquee Nightclub where DJ Fisher will perform.

Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que will ring in the new year by hosting an electrifying New Year’s Eve party featuring live music by Scotty Alexander, party favors and an epic view of the Las Vegas Strip’s annual fireworks show.

Guests can enjoy no cover charge until 8 p.m., when entry will become $25 at the door. Award-winning Gilley’s bar-b-que and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand

Hakkasan will transform into a confetti-filled revelry where guests welcome 2022 in style.

Dance the night away as world-famous DJ Black Coffee takes the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino

Grammy-award winner Lil Jon counts down to the new year.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Money, Baby!

R&B songstress Kehlani will ring in with a New Year’s Eve celebration at Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and a hosted bar will be available until 10 p.m. At midnight, guests will be able to enjoy the iconic Las Vegas Strip fireworks extravaganza from Money, Baby!’s 5,500-square-foot outdoor patio as the celebration will continue inside well into the new year.

Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. Purchase tickets and make VIP tables and reservations online at MoneyBabyLV.com/events/kehlani2022.

OMNIA Nightclub

OMNIA is welcoming 2022 with the ultimate New Year’s Eve party featuring a special performance by world-famous, Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Steve Aoki.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a room package and downtown Las Vegas’ only live fireworks show on Dec. 31.

The Plaza’s showroom will also welcome comedian Doug Stanhope that night.

Staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers, the New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be an amazing show for people downtown and visible for miles. A portion of Main Street in front of the Plaza will be closed during the fireworks.

The Plaza will offer a rooftop viewing party of the fireworks as part of its NYE 2022 VIP Room package. Guests will receive two tickets to the private viewing party as well as a $50 food and beverage credit for use during their stay (3-night minimum), a complimentary midnight champagne toast on New Year’s Eve and limited-edition Plaza memorabilia commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Sahara

The Sahara’s all-access pass includes live entertainment and a select premium open bar at CASBAR Lounge, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar, and Azilo Ultra Lounge starting at 9 p.m.

Those looking for a front-row seat to The Strip’s fireworks spectacular can join in a New Year’s countdown at Azilo Ultra Pool beginning at 11 p.m.

Additionally, guests who purchase tickets to the New Year’s Eve celebration will receive access to the New Year’s Day Recovery Station, featuring an open bar of Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and vodka Red Bulls at The Tangier from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Tickets are $60 per person, plus tax, fees and gratuity.

The Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum

The Underground speakeasy and distillery will host 2-hour open bar featuring Prohibition-inspired handcrafted cocktails, light bites, live jazz and cabaret entertainment by Amanda King plus a champagne toast at midnight.

The celebration is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets start at $100.

The Venetian

The Dorsey, Rosina & Electra Cocktail Club offer stunning environments with handcrafted cocktails and bottle packages for a variety of party sizes. To reserve a table, email CocktailCollectiveVIP@VenetianLasVegas.com.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.