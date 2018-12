If you are looking to ring in the new year with a bang, here are where you can watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

New Year’s fireworks are seen along the Strip from the top of the Trump International, ringing in the entrance of 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

America’s Party

Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, TreasureIsland, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks show starting at midnight at MonteLago Village. thevillagelakelasvegas.com

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com