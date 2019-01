Las Vegas locals and visitors alike braved the frigid temperatures to ring in 2019 with fireworks on the Strip and parties on Fremont Street.

A couple shares a kiss as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Maria Elena Sanchez, center left, and Anselmo Garcia cheer during the final minutes of 2018 as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Elijah Poulos, of Flagstaff, Ariz., right, shares a bottle of champagne with Joseph Montellano of Phoenix, center, while celebrating the new year at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Revelers, including Shane Arnold, left, and Jeanie Arnold, right, both of Phoenix, celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Elijah Poulos, of Flagstaff, Ariz., right, shares a bottle of champagne with revelers while celebrating the new year at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Anselmo Garcia, center, reacts as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Performers entertain on stage as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers gather at a stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Performers entertain on stage as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A New Year's Eve reveler wears a styled headpiece as people gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Alisha Hendrickson, left, and Richard Wright, both of Humboldt County, Calif., dance as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Robert Drye of Las Vegas, left, dances with Anya Dubiel of London as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers listen to a band perform along the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

James Melbrow, second from left, of Henderson, and Wendy Beckers, right, of Vancouver, Canada, offer free hugs to strangers as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vendor Rueben Ascencio, right, looks through apparel as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Karen Johnston of Colo., center, dances with a costumed entertainer as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A variety of New Year's Eve apparel sits in a box at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Costumed performers get ready to walk the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's Eve revelers gather in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jeanie Arnold, left, and Shane Arnold, both of Phoenix, take in the sights of the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's Eve revelers gather in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Costumed performer Maraiya Claudio, center, helps entertain the crowd as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers take in the sights of the Fremont Street Experience from a bar area in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Entertainer Kylie Miller waits with other costumed performers before walking the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's Eve revelers gather in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jeanie Arnold, left, and Shane Arnold, both of Phoenix, take in the sights of the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's Eve revelers gather in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Costumed performers Kylie Miller, left, and Maraiya Claudio, center, entertain the crowd as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People gather to watch the fireworks go off for the New Year as seen from Drai's Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A couple kisses in a crowd gathered at Drai's Nightclub for its New Year's celebration on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sean Trammell, left, and Katie Trammell from Atlanta after getting married earlier today dance together on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal]

Fireworks go off for the New Year as seen from Drai's Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People gather to watch the fireworks go off for the New Year as seen from Drai's Nightclub on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police make arrests early on in the night on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sydney Stengs holds Ramona de Boer from the Netherlands on his shoulders on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sean Trammell, left, and Katie Trammell from Atlanta after getting married earlier today kiss on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ingrid Negrete, 10, from San Diego bundles up for the cold weather on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Egleth Ramos from Columbia takes a sip from her drink on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kat Pena, left, and Stephanie Candelas from Fresno, Calif. dance on a stage set up outside of Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pam dances on a stage set up outside of Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mary Borlik from Los Angeles, Calif. wears 2019 glasses on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kelly Casey, left, Whitney Metcalf and Jason Sparks from Salt Lake City, Utah dance on a stage set up outside of Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kathleen McKinney and her fiancee Terrence Wilkins, both 55 of Los Angeles, wait for the fireworks on the Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Justin Bolton, 21, and Yvette Vallejas, 22, of Everett, Wash. take a selfie in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Fireworks explode over the Strip to ring in the new year in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 201. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Fireworks explode over the Strip to ring in the new year in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 201. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A vendor who declined to give her name sells merchandise on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People give a religious message on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Dan Davies, 29, of England, left, and Max Taylor Grant, 27, of Scotland, party on the Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Sam Rosenthal, 21, from left, Lauren Bradley, 21, and Lauren Gragson, 21, all of Las Vegas, visit on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers walk on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Jaime Solano, left, and his son Kenneth Solano stay warm on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers from Romania take photos on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officers walk on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police detain a reveler who had a backpack on the north Strip on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas locals and visitors alike braved the frigid temperatures to ring in 2019 with fireworks on the Strip and parties on Fremont Street.

Check out the photos above.