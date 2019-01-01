Las Vegas New Year’s Eve road closures set to begin around Strip

Roads around the resort corridor are set to close to traffic as revelers prepare to ring in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Harmon Avenue is closed off on New Year's Eve along the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will begin to shut the Interstate 15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., officers will then close all other westbound streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane.

Then at 6 p.m. Metro will shut all streets, roads and alleys leading onto the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road, with all barricades in place.

At 6:15 p.m. Metro traffic officers will begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

By 6:45 Las Vegas Boulevard and all inbound roads leading onto the Strip will be fully closed to traffic and the Strip will be fully open to pedestrian traffic at that time.

At 7 p.m. all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

After the New Year arrives and the fireworks show is over, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operations.

By 1:30 a.m. officers expect celebrations to subside and barricade removal will begin.

At 2 a.m. street sweepers will begin cleaning up Las Vegas Boulevard working from south to north.

Then at 3:30 a.m. NDOT and NHP troopers will begin to reopen I-15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road and all other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard Between Russell Road and Sahara Avenue will also begin to reopen.

Aside from the Strip, some roads downtown will also shut to traffic. The closure of Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue that began this morning, will repoen to traffic at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in the closure of Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes beginning at midnight, according to the city.

