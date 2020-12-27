New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events

To end 2020, New Year’s Eve features fireworks in downtown Las Vegas with other parties planned around the valley.

Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Club and Rosina Cocktail Lounge at The Venetian are offering bottle packages for New Year's Eve. (The Venetian)

While the Strip will be without fireworks on New Year’s Eve, the Plaza plans to light up the night in downtown Las Vegas. A few venues around the Las Vegas Valley will also be hosting parties with Champagne toasts and table and bottle packages. Here is a list of some year-end events saying goodbye to 2020.

Area15

“Illuminate 2021” at the entertainment, event and art complex starting at 8 p.m. at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Ticket packages include a Champagne toast at midnight, appetizers from The Beast by Todd English and unlimited access to a selection of Area15’s experiences and activations. General admission is $300 for two people or $600 for four people and includes a private, socially distanced table with one bottle of premium vodka and mixers in either Area15 Spine or the second floor mezzanine (tables of two receive a half a bottle of vodka). VIP packages are $1,000 for four people and include a private lounge table inside the Portal, one bottle of premium vodka with mixers, one bottle of premium tequila and bottles of water. The event also features roaming entertainment, music, an intention setting ceremony, prizes for most visually creative costumes and more. Reservations are required; space is limited. area15.com/events

Caesars Palace

Guests at Alto Bar ring in 2021 with bottle service for two to four guests from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Vista Cocktail Lounge will also offer bottle service packages. Doors open at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary. nyeonthestrip.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails will feature live entertainment. Doors open at 8 p.m. Reservations are required. Marquee will feature DJs, signature bites and a Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. Reservations are limited. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; taogroup.com/vegasnye

The Cromwell

Doors open at 10 p.m. for Bound Bar’s NYE experience featuring a DJ and VIP seating. Table packages vary. nyeonthestrip.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the Piano Bar’s event featuring live entertainment and indoor table packages with a bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka. nyeonthestrip.com

The Linq

NYE Toast at the High Roller observation wheel includes one 30-minute revolution plus a glass of champagne for $75 ($50 if booked by Dec. 28). The High Roller will be open until 1 a.m. The Book offers an all-you-can-drink beverage package for up to four guests 10 p.m.-midnight. nyeonthestrip.com

PT’s Taverns

Featuring a countdown, party favors and Champagne toast at midnight at all PT’s Taverns locations (including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar). PT’s happy hour will also be available midnight-2 a.m. ptstaverns.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

The Heart Bar has drink specials, a DJ and midnight balloon drop with VIP seating for up to four guests. Doors open at 9 p.m. nyeonthestrip.com

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Sahara Las Vegas

Featuring all-you-can-drink featured cocktails at Paradise Lounge, The Tangier, Casbar Lounge and Bella Bistro from 7 p.m. to midnight, with a Champagne toast at midnight on the casino floor. Bella Bistro will also feature a dessert bar with petit fours, eclairs, mini tarts and mini pastries. The all-access pass starts at $50, and event attendance will be limited. saharalasvegas.com/nye

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.