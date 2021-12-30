52°F
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Preparations underway for massive fireworks show on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 12:06 pm
 
New Year's fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub ...
New Year's fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at the Rio, Jan. 1, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Preparations are underway to fill the Strip skyline with fireworks for the America’s Party show on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks by Grucci will preview the show’s operations with a tour of the rooftop at Planet Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Seven additional hotel-casinos will participate in Friday night’s eight-minute New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration. This year’s theme is Deuces Wild.

The event marks the return of New Year’s Eve fireworks after a hiatus for New Year’s Eve 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas — the newest property addition following its June opening — at midnight on Jan. 1.

More than 11,500 custom pyrotechnics, controlled by more than 60 technicians and 70 support staff, will launch from the properties’ rooftops, officials previously said.

The show will start with a pyrotechnic countdown racing up the Strat’s tower, then launch the fireworks display. New visuals include pastel-colored fireworks, special shapes and sweeping explosions across the Strip that shoot up like the Bellagio Fountains, among other effects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

