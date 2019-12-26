47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Top 8 New Year’s Eve concerts in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 10:08 am
 

It’s like a booster seat for the self-esteem.

When Lizzo sings, her voice and the spirits of those within earshot tend to get elevated in unison.

“If I’m shinin’, everybody gonna shine,” the pop-R&B mood-brightener explains on “Juice,” a funk-lite pep talk that’ll save you money on a life coach.

It was the lead single off “Cuz I Love You,” one of the year’s most celebrated albums. The record earned Lizzo eight 2020 Grammy nominations as she vies with Billie Eilish for the mantle of 2019’s biggest breakout music star.

Lizzo’s appeal is rooted, in part, in the time-honored thrill of seeing an underdog get her day on her terms. This proudly plus-size 31-year-old has navigated the ups and downs of an industry that hasn’t always welcomed her with open arms — “Love” is her third album, after all — while keeping her sense of self intact, remaining far more elated than jaded while doing so.

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Here’s everything you need to know

None of this is to suggest that “Love” is all reassuring slaps on the back and you-go-girl evangelism. There are songs of heartache, of longing, of not fitting in — ultimately, though, Lizzo’s overriding message is not to expend too much energy in the pursuit of the latter.

“Love me or hate me / Ooh, I ain’t changing,” she summarizes on “Exactly How I Feel.”

No need to, really. It’s working.

Lizzo will cap a monster 2019 with another major accomplishment: headlining a big New Year’s Eve show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

That’s just one of many star-studded NYE concerts in town. A quick guide to the rest:

Lady Gaga, Park Theater at Park MGM

Whether riding a giant mechanical robot, descending from the rafters with keytar in hand or covering David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” from within her keyboardist’s circular synth, Lady Gaga has spent the past year presiding over a buffet of visual ostentation via her blockbuster “Enigma” residency. During her most recent run of 11 sold-out shows from Oct. 17 to Nov. 9, which also featured her stripped-down “Jazz & Piano” performances, Gaga drew 60,684 fans for a combined gross of nearly $19 million, an outsize production begetting a box office just as robust.

Journey, Colosseum at Caesars Palace

New year, old standards: Jukebox heroes Journey continue to get all hands-y with still more “Lovin,’ Touchin,’ Squeezin’ ” and their deep collection of karaoke staples. The future is uncertain, the enduring appeal of Journey’s rock ’n’ roll comfort food much less so.

Christina Aguilera, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort

“Let There Be Love” — we’re talking boatloads of it, like, a fleet of cargo ships with hulls full of the stuff — when this volcanic vocalist turns the page on 2019 with a voice as big as any Mount Charleston-steep NYE bar tab.

Ozuna, The Pearl at the Palms

“Baila Baila Baila” into 2020 with this reggaeton superstar who was YouTube’s most-viewed artist in 2018. The Puerto Rican Latin trap chart-topper has maintained that momentum this year. His latest record, the sci-fi-themed “Nibiru,” is as star-heavy as its subject matter with guest spots from Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Nicky Jam, DJ Snake and others.

Maroon 5, Mandalay Bay Events Center

For the fourth year in a row — and fifth of the past six — these pop rockers return to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for a New Year’s Eve run. “Vegas is the place to be on New Year’s,” Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told the Review-Journal prior to the band’s NYE shows here in 2017. “It really has become a hardcore tradition for us. We turn it into a party for ourselves, too. We invite a lot of our friends out from Los Angeles — and from all over. My family usually comes in from Utah. It’s a huge party.” And you’re invited! You have to pay, but still …

Stick Figure, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq

A bevy of big names will be hitting town for the NYE festivities. The only one who might come attired in a flea collar? Cocoa the Tour Dog. The outgoing pooch frequently joins reggae rockers Stick Figure on stage when the band performs, as she did when the group played at Life is Beautiful in 2017. Pass the Milk-Bones.

Third Eye Blind, House of Blues

“I want to cause trouble. I want to (mess) (stuff) up. That’s how I feel,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins told the R-J prior to an August gig at the Palms. “I want to ignite that emotional spark in people that they transfer to everything else in their life. That’s my goal.” To this end, the radio-friendly alt-rockers released a bracing new album,” Screamer,” in October. Time to raise fists and flutes of Champagne alike.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
2019 breezes in with Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks — VIDEO
By Jessie Bekker / RJ

An expected crowd of 375,000 people brought in the new year Vegas style, with 80,000 fireworks launching into the 2019 sky against a brisk breeze that nearly stopped the party before it started.