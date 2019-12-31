Where to watch fireworks in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas will ring in 2020 with a number of fireworks shows. Here’s where you can see them.

New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fireworks

America’s Party 2020

Fireworks will go off at midnight from Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island and The Venetian.

Lake Las Vegas

A dual-fireworks show starts at midnight. The fireworks will launch over the water from the Westin and from The Village at Lake Las Vegas. lakelasvegas.com/events

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers a fireworks show at 9 p.m. ovevents.org

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com