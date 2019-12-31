Where to watch fireworks in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
Las Vegas will ring in 2020 with a number of fireworks shows. Here’s where you can see them.
America’s Party 2020
Fireworks will go off at midnight from Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island and The Venetian.
Lake Las Vegas
A dual-fireworks show starts at midnight. The fireworks will launch over the water from the Westin and from The Village at Lake Las Vegas. lakelasvegas.com/events
Magical Forest
Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers a fireworks show at 9 p.m. ovevents.org
The Plaza
Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com