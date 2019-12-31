You don’t have to go to the Strip to celebrate the New Year

The Strip isn’t the only place in Las Vegas to party like it’s 2019. Ring in the new year away from Strip at these parties and events.

Tammy Dinh of San Diego, Calif., poses for a photo as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Strip isn’t the only place in Las Vegas to party like it’s 2019. Check out these New Year’s parties and events off the Strip.

Fireworks

Lake Las Vegas

A dual-fireworks show starts at midnight. The fireworks will launch over the water from the Westin and from The Village at Lake Las Vegas. lakelasvegas.com/events

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers a fireworks show at 9 p.m. ovevents.org

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Parties at Hotels/Casinos

Aliante Casino

Rhythm Nation will perform Motown hits and disco favorites at 9 p.m. in the Access Showroom. Tickets start at $35. DJ GC “The Golden Child” spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., free admission. aliantegaming.com

Boulder Station

The Railhead features DJ Sin Fin from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Lounge Orphans perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kixx. Brewers Bar has DJ Dexterous from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. And, Rick Duarte plays at Broiler from 6 to 10 p.m. boulderstation.sclv.com

Cannery

The Club features DJ DMC at 9 p.m., followed by DSB — Tribute to Journey at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and all guests will receive a Champagne toast at midnight. Reserved table seating is $50-$75 and must be bought in pairs. VIP seating starts at $400 with accommodations for four guests, one premium liquor bottle, a picture frame and party favors. Patrick Puffer plays classic rock 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Pin-Ups Bar, and DJ DMC spins at Victory’s Bar & Grill from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; free admission to both events. cannerycasino.com

Downtown Grand

DJ Five headlines the Taco Tuesday 2020 with $30 all-you-can-eat tacos, gourmet taco stations and tequila tastings. Miss Behave will host the party with pop-up performances, activations, giveaways, a special appearance by Lilikoi Kaos and more. Admission is free. The pre-party starts at 5 p.m. and live entertainment begins at 8 p.m. downtowngrand.com/event/nye

Eastside Cannery

Gourbanvegas.com, the Kado Company and Biz Entertainment West present a party at One Six Sky Lounge at 7 p.m. The evening features a view of fireworks on the Strip, a DJ, comedy, live music, party favors and food. Tickets start at $55.05 online or by calling 800-745-3000. Rock out with the Burn Unit at 9:30 p.m. at Marilyn’s Lounge. Tickets start at $15 (includes party favors and a Champagne toast) and are available at the front desk. And, Cat Daddy performs 5 to 9 p.m. at Pin-Ups Lounge, free admission. eastsidecannery.com

Fiesta Henderson

The Mark Aston Show entertains from 6 to 12:30 a.m. at Coco Lounge. Admission is free. fiestahenderson.sclv.com

Fiesta Rancho

Celebrate the new year with Block Party from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Cabo Lounge. Admission is free. fiestarancho.sclv.com

Golden Nugget

The New Year’s Eve Gala features dinner, cocktails, entertainment and dancing for $299. Troy Liquor Bar features open bar 7 to 11 p.m. and a Champagne toast for $75; VIP table packages start at $500. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Dave Ritz performs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis. Drop Bar offers party favors and a Champagne toast 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. For booth reservations, call 702-617-6800. The Estancia Ballroom features a DJ, dancing, cash bar, party favors and Champagne toast 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. The Race & Sports Bar features a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50 and extra packs are $10. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Casino-wide party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with entertainment, party favors and Champagne toast at midnight. Addison’s Lounge features music by the Klique from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Round Bar has Cool Change from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the C Notes 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Grand Ballroom features the Sensation Show Band from 5:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com

M Resort

M Bar features Night Owl, DJ Deville and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission ($500 minimum for couches). Ravello Lounge’s event has entertainment by Groove Martini, DJ Sayne and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and tickets start at $25. Reserved tables, booths and couch sets are available. themresort.com

The Orleans

Groove into 2020 with R&B/funk band ConFunkShun and Jammin Jay Lamont in the Showroom at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55-$77. Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery hosts a NYE Glow Party with DJ Kyd Wicked, open bar, small bites and snacks, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $57. The Prime Rib Loft features a three-course dinner, open bar until 12:30 a.m., a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast at 9:30 p.m., $125. The Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance Party features 70s hits with Disco Inferno at 10 p.m., $77. Envy performs 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission. orleanscasino.com

Palace Station

The Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute entertains at 10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes party favors, countdown and a toast. New Year’s Eve $25,000 Bingo game starts at 8 p.m. Buy-in is $50 and free bingo packs for players in 1920s attire. palacestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Palms

Reggaeton star Ozuna performs in The Pearl, doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. Skybox party packages are available and include entry and beverage packages, email pearl@palms.com or call 702-944-3453. palms.com

The Plaza

Oscar’s Steakhouse hosts a 1920s party with dancing, a Champagne toast and fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Dinner reservations start at 5 p.m. The best dressed in 1920s attire wins a two night stay in a brand new luxe suite, $250 Oscar’s Steakhouse Dining Credit and $50 free slot play. Comedian Doug Stanhope performs in the Showroom at 8 p.m., tickets start at $99. A fireworks show will launch at midnight, and Omaha Lounge features late night live entertainment. plazahotelcasino.com

Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Lanes hosts a bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $225 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink and party favors, call 702-797-7467. The Lisa Marie Band and a DJ entertain at Rocks Lounge 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. Crimson features DJ Dig Dug from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. DJ Ricco spins at Lucky Bar 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., free admission. Mike Spadoni plays at Onyx Bar 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ Jay from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors, cake and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50. redrock.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Rio

The party starts at 9 p.m. at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub and features a view of the fireworks, party favors and more. Tickets start at $100, includes open bar until 11 p.m. Table packages start at $1,000. nyeonthestrip.com

Sam’s Town

Sam’s Town Live! hosts New Year’s Eve with Serpentine Fire — an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band — at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes a Champagne toast. Reserved table seating is $60 per couple, and VIP tables start at $200. Out Da Norm performs R&B hits at 6 p.m. in Roxy’s Lounge, free admission. samstownlv.com

Santa Fe Station

Kid n Play perform at the Power 88 NYE 2020 House Party at Chrome Showroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $49; VIP packages are available (eventbrite.com). 4949 Lounge features a DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $30 at the door; VIP booths require at $200 beverage minimum; call 702-290-4675. Three Champagne stations with party favors will open at 11 p.m. around the casino floor for the midnight toast. The $20,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10:45 p.m. and the buy-in is $40 ($10 for extra packs). santafestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $10. silvertoncasino.com/entertain

Skyline Hotel & Casino

Featuring entertainers Eldon Hunt and Bobby Lucas from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free A two-drink minimum is required. skylinehotelandcasino.com

South Point

The Alley Cats perform doo-wop hits at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. The Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party features party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. in the Sonoma Room, and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. ‘80s Night with the Spazmatics will be from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Frankie Moreno entertains in the Showroom and the event features party favors, a balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. Frankie Scinta headlines the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, entertainment by Scinta and the Alley Cats, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast for $149. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for The special $25,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 p.m.) and the buy-in is $60. southpointcasino.com

Suncoast

Absolute plays pop, rock and dance music at 10 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets start at $34.95, includes party favors, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a DJ. VIP seating is available offering booth seating and a bottle of house Champagne. The Bowling Center offers cosmic-themed bowling with a DJ, party favors and more, 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $27.50. Bowling packages are available. The Bingo Center features $30,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $75 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and more. For bingo tickets, call 702-636-7111 ext. 5611. 90 Ninety Bar & Grill will host a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and offer free live music all night long. suncoastcasino.com

Sunset Station

Brody Dolyniuk rejoins his former Yellow Brick Road bandmates at Club Madrid. Doors open at 11 p.m. and admission is free. Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane for maximum five people, includes a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks, party favors and more. sunsetstation.sclv.com

Texas Station

The Jammin’ 105.7’s annual party starts at 8 p.m. in the Dallas Events Center. The event features a performance by Next, DJ Rock, a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com or stationcasinoslive.com.

Tuscany

The Piazza Lounge offers half-off martinis all day and sounds by DJ Spydr Jno from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. tuscanylv.com

Other Parties

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

The Bolder Damn NYE Bash starts at 8 p.m. and features live music, food and drink specials, drawings, prizes and a free Champagne toast at midnight at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Commonwealth

Featuring parties on the Rooftop and Main Room with DJs starting at 7 p.m. at 525 Fremont St. Open bar packages start at $49.99. commonwealthlv.com

Count’s Vamp’d

Featuring live music by Count’s 77, Kaos/Bender and the Traveling Trailer Park at 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. vampdvegas.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast. The parties start at 9 p.m. at the following locations: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.; 4830 W. Pyle Ave.; 6430 N. Durango Drive; 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 1231 American Pacific Drive; 5750 S. Decatur Blvd.; 4140 S. Durango Drive; 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 7150 S. Durango Drive. Admission is free. distillbar.com

Fremont Street Experience

America’s Party Downtown starts at 6 p.m. and features nonstop entertainment from 11 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square on the Viva Vision screen, a celebratory toast with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an onstage pyrotechnic celebration at midnight and more. The event includes the unveiling of the $32 million upgrade to the Viva Vision screen, and the new show concept, “MIXology.” Admission is $45. vegasexperience.com/nye

Gold Spike & Inspire

The “Escape Masquerade” party features two open bars for the price of one, DJs, live music, a Champagne toast and more, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. General admission starts at $10. Premium select open bar 8 to 11 p.m. and express entry starts at $70, and reserved VIP table packages starts at $500. goldspike.com/nye

Hard Rock Live

The party on the third floor features music by East Side Riot and DJ Divina, a premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast and a view of the fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip. Tickets start at $195 ($300 for the party combo with the comedy and dinner show featuring Derek Richards) at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/locations/lasvegas

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

The Bavarian beer hall and garden features an afternoon party from 1 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event features entertainers Hans Klok, Murray SawChuck, Dani Elizabeth, Ricardo Laguna and cast members from “Celestia,” food specials, a DJ and raffle prizes. Guests will celebrate the new year with Munich at 3 p.m. with a ball drop, keg tapping and complimentary beer toast. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jerry Tiffe and his six-piece band, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $130. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866

Lake Las Vegas

The New Year’s Eve Cruise begins with a pre-party at 9 p.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Club, and moves aboard the La Contessa Yacht starting at 11 p.m. The evening features Champagne, live music, food items, dancing and a dual-fireworks display. Tickets are $100. lakelasvegas.com/events

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers rides and attractions, a fireworks show and Martinelli Toast at 9 p.m. General admission is $20. Ages 13 and younger receive free admission to the event. Individuals younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Child wristbands will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ovevents.org

The Mint Tavern

The New Year’s Eve party features $50 open bar, a magic show and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 332 W. Sahara Ave. themintlv.com

The Mob Museum

The Underground’s 1920s New Year’s Eve party will be 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and feature live jazz music, cocktails and a Champagne toast at midnight. VIP open bar tickets start at $75. themobmuseum.org

Place on 7th

The “Downtown Country Throwdown” party features live music by Anchored Hearts and DJ Trimble, line dance lessons starting at 8 p.m., party favors, a Champagne toast, drink specials and more, at 115 N. Seventh St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15. VIP tickets are $55, includes open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. facebook.com/placeon7th

PT’s Taverns

PT’s Taverns offers food, beverage and gaming specials — including complimentary Champagne toasts at midnight — at all locations. For details and locations, visit facebook.com/ptsentertainmentgroup.

Remedy’s

Featuring a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. The parties start at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson. Admission is free. remedystavern.com

Richie McNeely’s

The Irish Pub features entertainment by Darby O’Gill & the Little People, $3 draft and $5 shot specials, a whiskey toast at midnight and more at The District, 2235 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. ritchiemcneelys.com

Rockhouse

Rockhouse NYE 2020 at the Grand Canal Shoppes features open bar and appetizers starting at 5 p.m. for $75 at eventbrite.com.

Ron Decar’s Event Center

Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve features a band, singers, burlesque dancers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and a bottle of Champagne. rondecarseventcenter.com

Springs Preserve

The Divine Cafe offers view of fireworks, a DJ, dancing, snacks, a Champagne toast and more, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $54. springspreserve.org/events; eventbrite.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve bay packages feature unlimited golf play and open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $99 per person. Levels 3 and 4 will be for ages 21 and older. The venue will be open to walk-ins based on availability. topgolf.com/lasvegas