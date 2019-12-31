You don’t have to go to the Strip to celebrate the New Year
The Strip isn’t the only place in Las Vegas to party like it’s 2019. Ring in the new year away from Strip at these parties and events.
The Strip isn’t the only place in Las Vegas to party like it’s 2019. Check out these New Year’s parties and events off the Strip.
Fireworks
Lake Las Vegas
A dual-fireworks show starts at midnight. The fireworks will launch over the water from the Westin and from The Village at Lake Las Vegas. lakelasvegas.com/events
Magical Forest
Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers a fireworks show at 9 p.m. ovevents.org
The Plaza
Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com
Parties at Hotels/Casinos
Aliante Casino
Rhythm Nation will perform Motown hits and disco favorites at 9 p.m. in the Access Showroom. Tickets start at $35. DJ GC “The Golden Child” spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., free admission. aliantegaming.com
Boulder Station
The Railhead features DJ Sin Fin from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Lounge Orphans perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kixx. Brewers Bar has DJ Dexterous from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. And, Rick Duarte plays at Broiler from 6 to 10 p.m. boulderstation.sclv.com
Cannery
The Club features DJ DMC at 9 p.m., followed by DSB — Tribute to Journey at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and all guests will receive a Champagne toast at midnight. Reserved table seating is $50-$75 and must be bought in pairs. VIP seating starts at $400 with accommodations for four guests, one premium liquor bottle, a picture frame and party favors. Patrick Puffer plays classic rock 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Pin-Ups Bar, and DJ DMC spins at Victory’s Bar & Grill from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; free admission to both events. cannerycasino.com
Downtown Grand
DJ Five headlines the Taco Tuesday 2020 with $30 all-you-can-eat tacos, gourmet taco stations and tequila tastings. Miss Behave will host the party with pop-up performances, activations, giveaways, a special appearance by Lilikoi Kaos and more. Admission is free. The pre-party starts at 5 p.m. and live entertainment begins at 8 p.m. downtowngrand.com/event/nye
Eastside Cannery
Gourbanvegas.com, the Kado Company and Biz Entertainment West present a party at One Six Sky Lounge at 7 p.m. The evening features a view of fireworks on the Strip, a DJ, comedy, live music, party favors and food. Tickets start at $55.05 online or by calling 800-745-3000. Rock out with the Burn Unit at 9:30 p.m. at Marilyn’s Lounge. Tickets start at $15 (includes party favors and a Champagne toast) and are available at the front desk. And, Cat Daddy performs 5 to 9 p.m. at Pin-Ups Lounge, free admission. eastsidecannery.com
Fiesta Henderson
The Mark Aston Show entertains from 6 to 12:30 a.m. at Coco Lounge. Admission is free. fiestahenderson.sclv.com
Fiesta Rancho
Celebrate the new year with Block Party from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Cabo Lounge. Admission is free. fiestarancho.sclv.com
Golden Nugget
The New Year’s Eve Gala features dinner, cocktails, entertainment and dancing for $299. Troy Liquor Bar features open bar 7 to 11 p.m. and a Champagne toast for $75; VIP table packages start at $500. goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Green Valley Ranch Resort
Dave Ritz performs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis. Drop Bar offers party favors and a Champagne toast 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. For booth reservations, call 702-617-6800. The Estancia Ballroom features a DJ, dancing, cash bar, party favors and Champagne toast 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. The Race & Sports Bar features a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50 and extra packs are $10. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com
JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Casino-wide party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with entertainment, party favors and Champagne toast at midnight. Addison’s Lounge features music by the Klique from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Round Bar has Cool Change from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the C Notes 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Grand Ballroom features the Sensation Show Band from 5:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com
M Resort
M Bar features Night Owl, DJ Deville and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission ($500 minimum for couches). Ravello Lounge’s event has entertainment by Groove Martini, DJ Sayne and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and tickets start at $25. Reserved tables, booths and couch sets are available. themresort.com
The Orleans
Groove into 2020 with R&B/funk band ConFunkShun and Jammin Jay Lamont in the Showroom at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55-$77. Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery hosts a NYE Glow Party with DJ Kyd Wicked, open bar, small bites and snacks, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $57. The Prime Rib Loft features a three-course dinner, open bar until 12:30 a.m., a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast at 9:30 p.m., $125. The Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance Party features 70s hits with Disco Inferno at 10 p.m., $77. Envy performs 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission. orleanscasino.com
Palace Station
The Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute entertains at 10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes party favors, countdown and a toast. New Year’s Eve $25,000 Bingo game starts at 8 p.m. Buy-in is $50 and free bingo packs for players in 1920s attire. palacestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com
Palms
Reggaeton star Ozuna performs in The Pearl, doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. Skybox party packages are available and include entry and beverage packages, email pearl@palms.com or call 702-944-3453. palms.com
The Plaza
Oscar’s Steakhouse hosts a 1920s party with dancing, a Champagne toast and fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Dinner reservations start at 5 p.m. The best dressed in 1920s attire wins a two night stay in a brand new luxe suite, $250 Oscar’s Steakhouse Dining Credit and $50 free slot play. Comedian Doug Stanhope performs in the Showroom at 8 p.m., tickets start at $99. A fireworks show will launch at midnight, and Omaha Lounge features late night live entertainment. plazahotelcasino.com
Red Rock Resort
Red Rock Lanes hosts a bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $225 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink and party favors, call 702-797-7467. The Lisa Marie Band and a DJ entertain at Rocks Lounge 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. Crimson features DJ Dig Dug from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. DJ Ricco spins at Lucky Bar 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., free admission. Mike Spadoni plays at Onyx Bar 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ Jay from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors, cake and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50. redrock.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com
Rio
The party starts at 9 p.m. at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub and features a view of the fireworks, party favors and more. Tickets start at $100, includes open bar until 11 p.m. Table packages start at $1,000. nyeonthestrip.com
Sam’s Town
Sam’s Town Live! hosts New Year’s Eve with Serpentine Fire — an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band — at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes a Champagne toast. Reserved table seating is $60 per couple, and VIP tables start at $200. Out Da Norm performs R&B hits at 6 p.m. in Roxy’s Lounge, free admission. samstownlv.com
Santa Fe Station
Kid n Play perform at the Power 88 NYE 2020 House Party at Chrome Showroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $49; VIP packages are available (eventbrite.com). 4949 Lounge features a DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $30 at the door; VIP booths require at $200 beverage minimum; call 702-290-4675. Three Champagne stations with party favors will open at 11 p.m. around the casino floor for the midnight toast. The $20,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10:45 p.m. and the buy-in is $40 ($10 for extra packs). santafestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com
Silverton
“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $10. silvertoncasino.com/entertain
Skyline Hotel & Casino
Featuring entertainers Eldon Hunt and Bobby Lucas from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free A two-drink minimum is required. skylinehotelandcasino.com
South Point
The Alley Cats perform doo-wop hits at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. The Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party features party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. in the Sonoma Room, and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. ‘80s Night with the Spazmatics will be from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Frankie Moreno entertains in the Showroom and the event features party favors, a balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. Frankie Scinta headlines the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, entertainment by Scinta and the Alley Cats, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast for $149. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for The special $25,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 p.m.) and the buy-in is $60. southpointcasino.com
Suncoast
Absolute plays pop, rock and dance music at 10 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets start at $34.95, includes party favors, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a DJ. VIP seating is available offering booth seating and a bottle of house Champagne. The Bowling Center offers cosmic-themed bowling with a DJ, party favors and more, 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $27.50. Bowling packages are available. The Bingo Center features $30,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $75 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and more. For bingo tickets, call 702-636-7111 ext. 5611. 90 Ninety Bar & Grill will host a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and offer free live music all night long. suncoastcasino.com
Sunset Station
Brody Dolyniuk rejoins his former Yellow Brick Road bandmates at Club Madrid. Doors open at 11 p.m. and admission is free. Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane for maximum five people, includes a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks, party favors and more. sunsetstation.sclv.com
Texas Station
The Jammin’ 105.7’s annual party starts at 8 p.m. in the Dallas Events Center. The event features a performance by Next, DJ Rock, a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com or stationcasinoslive.com.
Tuscany
The Piazza Lounge offers half-off martinis all day and sounds by DJ Spydr Jno from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. tuscanylv.com
Other Parties
Boulder Dam Brewing Co.
The Bolder Damn NYE Bash starts at 8 p.m. and features live music, food and drink specials, drawings, prizes and a free Champagne toast at midnight at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com
Commonwealth
Featuring parties on the Rooftop and Main Room with DJs starting at 7 p.m. at 525 Fremont St. Open bar packages start at $49.99. commonwealthlv.com
Count’s Vamp’d
Featuring live music by Count’s 77, Kaos/Bender and the Traveling Trailer Park at 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. vampdvegas.com
Distill
Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast. The parties start at 9 p.m. at the following locations: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.; 4830 W. Pyle Ave.; 6430 N. Durango Drive; 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 1231 American Pacific Drive; 5750 S. Decatur Blvd.; 4140 S. Durango Drive; 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 7150 S. Durango Drive. Admission is free. distillbar.com
Fremont Street Experience
America’s Party Downtown starts at 6 p.m. and features nonstop entertainment from 11 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square on the Viva Vision screen, a celebratory toast with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an onstage pyrotechnic celebration at midnight and more. The event includes the unveiling of the $32 million upgrade to the Viva Vision screen, and the new show concept, “MIXology.” Admission is $45. vegasexperience.com/nye
Gold Spike & Inspire
The “Escape Masquerade” party features two open bars for the price of one, DJs, live music, a Champagne toast and more, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. General admission starts at $10. Premium select open bar 8 to 11 p.m. and express entry starts at $70, and reserved VIP table packages starts at $500. goldspike.com/nye
Hard Rock Live
The party on the third floor features music by East Side Riot and DJ Divina, a premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast and a view of the fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip. Tickets start at $195 ($300 for the party combo with the comedy and dinner show featuring Derek Richards) at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/locations/lasvegas
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Bavarian beer hall and garden features an afternoon party from 1 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event features entertainers Hans Klok, Murray SawChuck, Dani Elizabeth, Ricardo Laguna and cast members from “Celestia,” food specials, a DJ and raffle prizes. Guests will celebrate the new year with Munich at 3 p.m. with a ball drop, keg tapping and complimentary beer toast. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com
Italian American Club
New Year’s Eve party with Jerry Tiffe and his six-piece band, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $130. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866
Lake Las Vegas
The New Year’s Eve Cruise begins with a pre-party at 9 p.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Club, and moves aboard the La Contessa Yacht starting at 11 p.m. The evening features Champagne, live music, food items, dancing and a dual-fireworks display. Tickets are $100. lakelasvegas.com/events
Magical Forest
Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser offers rides and attractions, a fireworks show and Martinelli Toast at 9 p.m. General admission is $20. Ages 13 and younger receive free admission to the event. Individuals younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Child wristbands will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ovevents.org
The Mint Tavern
The New Year’s Eve party features $50 open bar, a magic show and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 332 W. Sahara Ave. themintlv.com
The Mob Museum
The Underground’s 1920s New Year’s Eve party will be 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and feature live jazz music, cocktails and a Champagne toast at midnight. VIP open bar tickets start at $75. themobmuseum.org
Place on 7th
The “Downtown Country Throwdown” party features live music by Anchored Hearts and DJ Trimble, line dance lessons starting at 8 p.m., party favors, a Champagne toast, drink specials and more, at 115 N. Seventh St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15. VIP tickets are $55, includes open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. facebook.com/placeon7th
PT’s Taverns
PT’s Taverns offers food, beverage and gaming specials — including complimentary Champagne toasts at midnight — at all locations. For details and locations, visit facebook.com/ptsentertainmentgroup.
Remedy’s
Featuring a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. The parties start at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson. Admission is free. remedystavern.com
Richie McNeely’s
The Irish Pub features entertainment by Darby O’Gill & the Little People, $3 draft and $5 shot specials, a whiskey toast at midnight and more at The District, 2235 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. ritchiemcneelys.com
Rockhouse
Rockhouse NYE 2020 at the Grand Canal Shoppes features open bar and appetizers starting at 5 p.m. for $75 at eventbrite.com.
Ron Decar’s Event Center
Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve features a band, singers, burlesque dancers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and a bottle of Champagne. rondecarseventcenter.com
Springs Preserve
The Divine Cafe offers view of fireworks, a DJ, dancing, snacks, a Champagne toast and more, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $54. springspreserve.org/events; eventbrite.com
Topgolf Las Vegas
New Year’s Eve bay packages feature unlimited golf play and open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $99 per person. Levels 3 and 4 will be for ages 21 and older. The venue will be open to walk-ins based on availability. topgolf.com/lasvegas