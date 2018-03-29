5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas this week

Here are your best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas this week.

Alesso (Wynn Nightlife)

Alesso (Karl Larson Photography)

DJ Kilmore of Incubus LAS VEGAS, NV - February 2, 2018: ***HOUSE COVERAGE*** Incubus performs at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las vegas, NV on February 2, 2018. Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch

Alesso

If you missed him last week at Encore Beach Club, you can see Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Alesso on Saturday at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Tory Lanez

His new sophomore album, “Memories Don’t Die,” features guest appearances by Future, 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. Catch a performance by rapper and singer Tory Lanez at 1 Oak Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

DJ Kilmore

Incubus is back in town for two shows at the Hard Rock Hotel this weekend. After Friday’s concert, head to the Center Bar for a set by DJ Kilmore at 11 p.m. Free admission (hardrockhotel.com).

Cedric Gervais

His newest single is called “One Night,” but you can see Cedric Gervais one day this weekend. The Grammy Award-winning DJ takes over Daylight Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (daylightvegas.com).

Dee Jay Silver

Spring break is winding down, but Rehab Beach Club is going strong. Spend Saturday with Dee Jay Silver at the Hard Rock Hotel. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for women and $20 for men (hardrockhotel.com/rehab; rehablv.com).