Atomic Liquors — tavern #00001 — celebrates 70 years — PHOTOS
A weekend of friendly, boozy festivities kicked off Friday to honor Atomic Liquors which was given tavern license No. 00001 way back in 1952.
A weekend of friendly, boozy festivities kicked off Friday to honor the establishment given tavern license No. 00001 way back in 1952.
There will also be themed commemorative events, says general manager Chris Gutierrez, the power behind all the event planning.
“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary as serving liquor here on Fremont Street. So we’re pretty excited,” Gutierrez said.
Atomic, as it’s casually called, is the oldest free-standing bar — meaning not located in a hotel or casino — in Las Vegas.
“Saturday, we’re doing a tribute to the famed Atomic Sour Saturday,” he said, noting that the puckery brews will be half price all day. Hot dogs also will be grilled on the patio for snacks.
An additional beery treat on Saturday was the tapping of a remnant keg of sour from the archives of Joseph James, a well-regarded local brewery that closed operations a couple of years ago.
Sunday’s plans involve a staff-included family dinner — a classic spaghetti with garlic bread and a glass of red wine for only $8.
“We’re trying to create a really cool family-feeling vibe,” said Gutierrez, who is looking forward to bar staff getting to break bread with customers.