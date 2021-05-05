Big-name DJs coming to Area15
Arts and entertainment venue will host live music events at its outdoor venue beginning in June.
Live music is coming to Area15’s outdoor venue for the first time.
And some big-name DJ-producers will be creating it.
The immersive art and entertainment venue has announced the debut of “A Series,” a weekly concert series in its 32,000-square foot A Lot.
Beginning on June 19 and taking place each Saturday after that before ending in September, “A Series” will feature such EDM mainstays as Morgan Page, Paul Oakenfold and A-Trak, among others.
“Hosting events such as ‘A Series’ is exactly what A-Lot was designed to do and what we envisioned since the beginning,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer of Area15, in a press release. “The space seamlessly fuses art with music, while the Las Vegas Strip provides a picturesque backdrop. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Doors open at 9 p.m. for all shows in the series, with headliners taking the stage at midnight. Early access tickets start at $10-$15 for guests 21 years and older and $15-$20 for guests 18-20 years old.
Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking.
The current line-up, with more acts to be announced at a later date:
June 19: 4B + Disco Fries
June 26: Morgan Page
July 3: Borgeous
July 10: Paul Oakenfold
July 17: A-Trak
July 24: Elephante