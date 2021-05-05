Big-name DJs coming to Area15

Arts and entertainment venue will host live music events at its outdoor venue beginning in June.

Area15 has announced the debut of “A Series,” a weekly concert series that will be held outdoors. (Laurent Velazquez)

Live music is coming to Area15’s outdoor venue for the first time.

And some big-name DJ-producers will be creating it.

The immersive art and entertainment venue has announced the debut of “A Series,” a weekly concert series in its 32,000-square foot A Lot.

Beginning on June 19 and taking place each Saturday after that before ending in September, “A Series” will feature such EDM mainstays as Morgan Page, Paul Oakenfold and A-Trak, among others.

“Hosting events such as ‘A Series’ is exactly what A-Lot was designed to do and what we envisioned since the beginning,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer of Area15, in a press release. “The space seamlessly fuses art with music, while the Las Vegas Strip provides a picturesque backdrop. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. for all shows in the series, with headliners taking the stage at midnight. Early access tickets start at $10-$15 for guests 21 years and older and $15-$20 for guests 18-20 years old.

Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking.

The current line-up, with more acts to be announced at a later date:

June 19: 4B + Disco Fries

June 26: Morgan Page

July 3: Borgeous

July 10: Paul Oakenfold

July 17: A-Trak

July 24: Elephante