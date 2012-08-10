Dev set to get booties bouncing at Palms pool dayclub

7402314-0-4

As you know, some musicians work alone, but most work collaboratively. Consider Dev.

Dev (Devin Tailes) crafted a terrifically fun, post-Peaches/post M.I.A. song called “Booty Bounce” in 2010. It was produced by the Cataracs duo.

But “Booty Bounce” didn’t make Dev a star. Instead, her song was sampled into someone else’s massive hit, “Like a G6,” by the DJ-production quartet Far East Movement.

“Like a G6” was ubiquitous in late 2010 and through much of 2011 and made stars of Far East Movement, Dev and the Cataracs.

Dev has since wracked up the hits “Bass Down Low” (with the Cataracs), “Naked” (featuring Enrique Iglesias, plus a music video filmed in Vegas) and “In The Dark.”

Now Dev, a 23-year-old from central California, is a sort of regular performer at Vegas clubs, making an appearance every few months.

And on Saturday, she sings at Palms pool dayclub, where booties will bounce.

Here’s your full club/dayclub forecast:

TODAY: ATB at Tao. Jazzy Jeff at Palms pool dayclub, then at Rain. Swanky Tunes, and Rebecca & Fiona, at Marquee. EDX at Marquee Dayclub. Michael Woods at Surrender. R3hab at XS. Wellman & Carbonell at Hard Rock dayclub. Havana Brown at the Bank. Mike Attack at Moon. Presto One at Vanity. Andy Caldwell at Haze. Kayper at Hyde Bellagio.

SATURDAY: Calvin Harris at XS. Paul Oakenfold at Hard Rock pool. Lil Jon at Surrender. Zedd at Marquee Dayclub. Sander van Doorn and EDX at Marquee. Dev at Palms pool dayclub. Rusko at Rain. Konflikt at Hyde Bellagio. Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects at Chateau. Eric D-Lux at Tao.

SUNDAY: ATB, Arty and Glenn Morrison at Marquee Dayclub. Chris Lake at XS. Nero at Encore Beach Club. Sander van Doorn at Tao Beach. Mikey Swift at ghostbar. Grand Master Flash at Rehab, then Vanity. Stellar at Wet Republic.

MONDAY: Eric Prydz at XS. Eric D-Lux at Marquee. Caroline D’Amore at Hard Rock pool dayclub.

TUESDAY: Arty at Lavo. Benny Black at Moon. Dijital at Hyde Bellagio. Benny Black at Moon.

WEDNESDAY: Sir Mix A-Lot at Lavo. PJ Produkt at ghostbar.

THURSDAY: Kyau & Albert at Surrender.

Doug Elfman’s column appears Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Email him at delfman@reviewjournal.com. He blogs at reviewjournal.com/elfman.