Management of Las Vegas nightclub to change hands

The Apex social club inside the renovated Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Apex Social Club, from the same team as Camden, will occupy the former Ghostbar rooftop space. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apex Social Club, del mismo equipo que Camden, ocupará el antiguo espacio de la azotea Ghostbar. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A management shakeup at the Palms will bring another nightlife venue under Station Casinos’ direct control. Effective July 4, the company is taking over operation of the sky-high Apex Social Club, which occupies the 55th-floor space of the original hotel tower that housed Ghost Bar.

A statement from the Palms explained that “the transition will allow us to provide a seamless and enhanced guest experience across all of our world-class nightlife offerings at the property.”

Apex opened in May 2018 amid the first phase of the Palms’ re-launch. At the time, it and the ground-floor Camden cocktail lounge were being operated by the independent Clique Hospitality Group, which runs restaurants, lounges and nightlife spots in Las Vegas and California. Camden has since been transformed into a high-limit gaming area.

Clique, which also operates restaurants and lounges at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Red Rock Resort, Mandalay Bay and Green Valley Ranch Resort, will continue to run the Palms restaurant Greene St. Kitchen and the casual pizza spot Side Piece. Somewhat ironically, Clique had been tapped to oversee the massive Green St. Kitchen after the Palms parted company with Tao Group, which had been developing a Chris Santos restaurant for that space.

The news comes as Station seems to be increasing its control over the venues in its high-profile resorts. The Palms’ split with Tao left the company directly in charge of the sprawling Kaos nightclub/dayclub/pool complex. And last month, celebrity chef Scott Conant exited Red Rock Resort, turning his Masso Osteria space over to Station to develop its own Italian restaurant. Station will relaunch that restaurant under the familiar name Terra Rosa, which was the resort’s first Italian eatery.

Station continues in several other marquee partnerships at its resorts. Restaurants by Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Marc Vetri are highlights of the Palms’ dining lineup, while Bruce and Eric Bromberg are serving up Japanese fare at Red Rock’s Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar &Grill.

