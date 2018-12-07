This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Round-up of performers and events at nightclubs, dayclubs and other nightlife venues.

Ty Dolla Sign

This year alone he’s collaborated on songs with Post Malone, Migos, Drake, Jeremih and the Carters. See rapper Ty Dolla Sign perform Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Tao Nightclub

Justin Credible headlines Tao Nightclub’s annual Bad Santa Party on Dec. 13. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. in The Venetian, and locals can enjoy an open bar until 11:30 p.m. The party features the Santa’s Naughtiest Helper costume contest with a $5,000 cash prize. Tickets start at $15 for women and $25 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Reckless Kelly

Reckless Kelly plays at 10:30 p.m. Monday at Gilley’s at Treasure Island. The venue offers performances by country rock bands daily through the National Finals Rodeo. Admission is $10 starting at 9 p.m. (gilleyslasvegas.com).

Hyde Bellagio

Dance to beats by DJ CLA during Hyde Bellagio’s Ugly Sweater Party on Tuesday. The event includes over-the-top decorations, special bottle menus and cocktails. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas hosts a totally ’80s holiday ski party starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The festive celebration features karaoke, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a hot chocolate bar, limited-time stout beer flight, shot skis and more. Guests can enter to win a lift pass and rental vouchers for the 2018-19 season at Lee Canyon. Admission is free (beerpark.com).

