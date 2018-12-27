This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Robin Thicke performs during a tribute to Smokey Robinson at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Robin Thicke

He recently released the first single off his upcoming album, and you can see him as a panelist on Fox’s new competition series “The Masked Singer” starting Wednesday. Robin Thicke performs Saturday at Apex Social Club at the Palms. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (apexsocialclub.com).

On the Record

Los Angeles-based Houston Hospitality opens its first nightlife venue in Las Vegas this weekend at Park MGM. The new club and speak-easy hosts Lady Gaga’s opening-night after-party Friday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Omnia Nightclub

Zedd, Kaskade and Calvin Harris headline Omnia Nightclub from Saturday to Monday. Mark Eteson heads the lineup Friday and Fergie DJ kicks off 2019 on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday and Tuesday (8 p.m. on Monday) at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary (omnianightclub.com).

XS Nightclub

Partygoers can take to the dance floor with sounds by Dillon Francis, Marshmello, Diplo and the Chainsmokers from Friday to Monday at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. through Sunday and 9 p.m. Monday at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (xslasvegas.com).

Light Nightclub

Lil Jon’s son Young Slade starts New Year’s Eve weekend off at Light Nightclub on Friday. DJ Stevie J spins Saturday and Rick Ross on Sunday. The club’s year-end party features rapper and actor Ludacris on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 9 p.m. Monday at Mandalay Bay. Ticket prices vary (thelightvegas.com).