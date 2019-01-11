This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Round-up of performers and events at nightclubs, dayclubs and other nightlife venues.

Check out Party Favor’s newest track, “Blame” featuring pop singer Naika, on Tuesday when the DJ takes over Omnia Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Yo Gotti

Rapper Yo Gotti, who previewed his upcoming album, “Trapped,” during Miami Beach’s Art Basel last month, performs Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Kygo

Get “Happy Now” when Norwegian DJ Kygo returns to XS Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men. (xslasvegas.com).

Jeffrey Sutorius

Marquee Nightclub celebrates the eight-year anniversary of its weekly industry party, Marquee Mondays, with Jeffrey Sutorius, formerly of Dash Berlin. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Sisqo

“Thong Song” singer Sisqo, who has been touring with Dru Hill, rocks Light Nightclub on Friday with DJ E-Rock. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).