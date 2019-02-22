This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Travis Porter (Light Nightclub)

Gryffin (Koury Angelo)

Gryffin

On tour in support of his debut studio album,“Gravity Pt. 1,” Gryffin visits Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday to entertain fans with a DJ set. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Cosmic Gate

Cosmic Gate headlines the Elevate Thursdays party at Apex Social Club. The veteran DJ duo is celebrating 20 years together with a new album and tour. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms (apexsocialclub.com).

Travis Porter

Ali, Quez and Strap are back at Light Nightclub on Saturday. See Atlanta rappers Travis Porter with DJ Neva at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

‘Adult Night’

Pro BMX rider Ricardo Laguna emcees the “Adult Night” fundraiser at Glowzone Las Vegas. The benefit for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada features a DJ, games, activities, appetizers and cash bar from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. Tickets are $30 online ($35 at the door) and include one drink ticket (lv.glowzone.us).

USA Sevens

Rugby players and fans head to the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday to kick off the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament. The opening ceremony and Parade of Nations will be from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the after-party at Troy Liquor Bar at the Golden Nugget. Admission is free, and women receive free vodka cocktails from 8 to 11 p.m. (usasevens.com; vegasexperience.com).