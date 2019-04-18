This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Gorgon City (Palms)

Kaytranada (Jemaa)

Gorgon City

DJ duo Gorgon City launch their exclusive residency at Kaos this weekend. See Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott take over the dayclub Sunday at the Palms. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Kaytranada

Between Sunday gigs at Coachella, Kaytranada heads to Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party. Check out the DJ’s new track, “Dysfunctional,” on Saturday at Park MGM. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “Doggystyle,” with a party and concert at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Natti Natasha

Light Nightclub features a performance by Latin pop singer Natti Natasha on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (thelightvegas.com).

DJ Snake

DJ Snake, who is up for five honors at Thursday’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, headlines at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club on Sunday and Intrigue Nightclub on Wednesday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Sunday and tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men. On Wednesday, doors open at 10:30 p.m. and tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com; intriguevegas.com).