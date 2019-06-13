This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Shaq’s DJ Diesel launches his residency with Wynn Las Vegas and rapper Gunna performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, performs at Rehab Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Karl Larson/Kabik Photo Group)

Shaquille O’Neal

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal kicks off his residency with Wynn Nightlife this weekend. See the former NBA star, aka DJ Diesel, entertain at Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim pool party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Gunna

Atlanta rapper Gunna performs at his official birthday celebration Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Tickets are $30 for women and $50 for men (draislv.com).

DJ Spider

Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party features beats by DJ Spider from A Tribe Called Dad on Sunday. Dads will receive a complimentary draft beer at the rooftop pool party at Park MGM. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

O.T. Genasis

“Look at That” is the latest single by O.T. Genasis. The rapper headlines Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Mondays” party — and celebrates his birthday — this week at Aria. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Goldfish

The Beatwave Sundays pool party at Marquee Dayclub features South African DJ duo Goldfish. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).