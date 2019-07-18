This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Skrillex takes over Kaos Dayclub and Rufus Du Sol are at XS Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Skrillex at Night Swim (Karl Larson Photography)

Skrillex (Palms)

Skrillex (Palms)

Rufus Du Sol (Wynn Nightlife)

Rufus Du Sol (Wynn Nightlife)

Skrillex

He’s been dropping hints about new music on social media and has recently collaborated on tracks with Troyboi, Lykke Li and Ed Sheeran. Catch DJ Skrillex at Kaos Dayclub on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palm.com/kaos).

Rufus Du Sol

Australian trio Rufus Du Sol, set to perform at this year’s Life is Beautiful festival, will entertain fans with a DJ set at XS Nightclub on Sunday. Doors open at 10 p.m. for the Nightswim party at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Pacquiao after-party

On the Record hosts Team Pacquiao’s official after-party following Manny Pacquiao’s bout against Keith Thurman. Mell Starr takes over the Main Room, with DJ Icy Ice in the Living Room and guest startender Darwin Manahan in the Vinyl Parlor. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Cam’ron

Rapper Cam’ron performs at Daylight Beachclub’s “Lit Sundays” event hosted by J-Nice. Doors open at noon for the weekly hip-hop party at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream

This annual bash transforms Marquee Nightclub into an enchanted forest Saturday. Playboy Playmates and sounds by DJ Mustard headline the lingerie party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Guests in sleepwear kick off the party with open bar from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).