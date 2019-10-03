This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

London on da Track returns to Drai’s Nightclub and Steve Angello takes over Encore Beach Club in this week’s nightlife roundup.

London on da Track at Drai's Nightclub (Drai's)

Steve Angello (Wynn Nightlife)

London on da Track

Hip-hop producer and rapper London on da Track — who has collaborated with G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Young Thug and others — performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets are $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Steve Angello

DJ-producer and Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello takes over Encore Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 for women and $65 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Omnia

Calvin Harris kicks off the weekend at Caesars Palace’s Omnia Nightclub with Generik on Friday. Martin Garrix headlines Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 both nights. Tickets start at $30 for women and $60 for men on Friday and $25 for women and $40 for men on Saturday. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Desiigner

“Panda” rapper Desiigner performs Saturday at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Liquid

While some dayclubs have already closed for the season, Liquid Pool Lounge will be open through October. This week’s lineup features DJ Ikon on Friday, Justin Credible on Saturday, DJ Paradice on Sunday and DJ Buza on Oct. 11. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Aria. Tickets are $10 for women and $20 for men (liquidpoollv.com).