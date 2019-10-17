This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Saweetie returns to Light Nightclub and the Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Saweetie (Light Nightclub)

Cash Cash (Courtesy)

Saweetie

“Icy Grl” and “My Type” rapper Saweetie performs her hit songs Saturday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

The Chainsmokers

Grammy winners the Chainsmokers, who recently kicked off their “World War Joy Tour,” return to XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Gareth Emery

British trance DJ Gareth Emery takes over Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Cash Cash

Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Sam Frisch, aka Cash Cash, man the decks at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on Saturday and Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men Saturday and $25 for women and $40 for men Thursday (hakkasanlv.com).

DJ Franzen

Close out the weekend at Drai’s with the club’s resident DJ Franzen on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).