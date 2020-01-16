This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Ludacris performs at Drai’s and Tiesto celebrates his birthday at Omnia in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Ludacris seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ludacris

Rapper and actor Ludacris kicks off his new residency with Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. The club also features performances by Rich the Kid on Friday and Fabolous on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

Tiesto

Superstar DJ Tiesto returns to Caesars Palace’s Omnia Nightclub for his birthday celebration Saturday. DJ D-Miles will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

On the Record

Rev Run and Mel DeBarge continue OTR’s anniversary week celebration Friday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. After his bout against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will host a post-fight party Saturday, with sounds by Mighty Mi and Shalvoy. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM (ontherecordlv.com).

Gryffin

DJ Gryffin, who recently released the album “Gravity,” joins Wynn Nightlife’s talent roster this year. Catch his debut at Encore Beach Club at Night on Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Desiigner

Rapper Desiigner headlines Hakkasan’s Main Club on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).