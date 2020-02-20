This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Zedd takes over Omnia and Hakkasan hosts Tyson Fury’s post-fight party with Steve Aoki in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Zedd (Mike Kirschbaum)

Zedd

Zedd kicks off the weekend at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. The DJ recently teamed up with singer Kehlani for the song “Good Thing.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

After-party

Following his bout against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury will host a party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand with headliner Steve Aoki. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

On the Record

DJ Tony Tone takes over the Main Room at On the Record on Friday. DJ Kaos spins in the Living Room, and the Vinyl Parlor features guest startender Shaun Traxler from The Vault in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Migos

Hip-hop trio Migos performs Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).

Marquee

Benny Benassi returns to Marquee Nightclub on Friday, with DJ Mustard manning the decks Saturday and Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).