This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Marquee welcomes back Timmy Trumpet and Atlanta rapper 2Chainz performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Timmy Trumpet (Marquee Nightclub)

2 Chainz performs on stage at ONE Musicfest on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Timmy Trumpet

Australian DJ and musician Timmy Trumpet, who recently teamed up with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for the new track “Anthem,” returns to Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this week. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

EBC

Spend Leap Day checking out sounds by Marc Stout at Encore Beach Club. On Wednesday, DJ SayMyName headlines the club’s nighttime bash. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Hakkasan

Rapper Lil Jon takes over Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on Friday, then returns for a DJ set Thursday. The club also has beats by 4B on Saturday, with DJ duo Faed (DJ Five and Eric Dlux) closing out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary (hakkasanlv.com).

2 Chainz

Grammy winner 2 Chainz takes the stage Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).

Light

DJs E-Rock and Fashen man the decks Friday and Saturday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).