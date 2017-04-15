This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

© Al Powers, PowersImagery.com

Martin Garrix

A week after dropping two new tracks, Martin Garrix takes over Omnia Nightclub’s main club Friday, and again Tuesday, with fellow Dutch DJ Justin Mylo. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and $30 for women and $50 for men Tuesday. (omnianightclub.com)

EDX

DJ and music producer EDX performs Friday at Surrender Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Encore. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (surrendernightclub.com).

Aaron Carter

Pop singer Aaron Carter will perform his new single “Sooner or Later” at the Flamingo’s Go Pool on Saturday. DJ Eric Forbes will spin from noon to 5 p.m., and Carter will perform at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 for nonhotel guests and $10 for Flamingo hotel guests. Cabana and day-bed rentals are available (gopoolvegas.com).

Jerzy

Spend Saturday night dancing to beats by SKAM artist DJ Jerzy at Tao Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25 (taolasvegas.com).

‘Artisan Amplified’

The Artisan Hotel Boutique offers “Artisan Amplified,” featuring live music by local artists and food and drink specials, from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Drink specials include Manhattans and old-fashioneds for $8. Food specials at Barcelona Tapas include Barcelona tacos for $2 and sliders and a beer for $8. Admission is free (artisanhotel.com)