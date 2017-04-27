This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Kygo performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Kygo

Kygo launches his two-year residency with Wynn Nightlife on Sunday. The Norwegian DJ and producer will perform at the soft opening of XS Nightclub’s popular Sunday night pool party, NightSwim. Doors open at 10 p.m. General-admission tickets start at $60 for men and $40 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Rehab’s grand opening weekend

Kevin Hart will join the festivities at Rehab’s grand opening this weekend, hosting the pool party on Sunday. Rapper Flo Rida will perform at the beach club Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (hardrockhotel.com/rehab).

Wet Republic

Wet Republic’s grand opening celebration starts off with the launch of the annual Spy on Vegas Hot 100 bikini competition Friday. Steve Aoki performs Saturday and Lil Jon on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $45 for women and $75 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Sunday (wetrepublic.com).

Pizza Rock Shot Bingo

Pizza Rock at Green Valley Ranch will present Rock Shot Bingo at 9 p.m. Sunday. The electronic bingo party will feature a DJ, free shots for all winners and complimentary cocktails. Doors open at 8 p.m. in the resort’s bingo room. The fee is $25 per person and includes 10 games/30 electronic cards (greenvalleyranch.sclv.com)

Anniversary celebration

It’s been one year since Intrigue Nightclub opened its doors at Wynn Las Vegas, and the club will party with RL Grime on Friday and Diplo on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (intriguevegas.com).