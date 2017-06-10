This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Photo credit: Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Photo credit: Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Photo credit: Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Photo credit: Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Photo credit: Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Galantis

Swedish EDM duo Galantis will start the weekend at Marquee Nightclub on Saturday and perform as part of the club’s EDC week Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women, $45 for men on Saturday and $35 for men on Thursday (marqueelasvegas.com).

Duke Dumont

EDC Week gets underway Monday with the opening party featuring DJ Duke Dumont at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Bassrush Pool Party

Rehab Beach Club will host the Bassrush Pool Party on Thursday. The lineup features Borgore, Dirty Audio, Dimension, Ed Rush &Optical, Herobust, Nucleya and Valentino Khan. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Hard Rock Hotel. General-admission tickets start at $45 (hardrockhotel.com).

Factory 93 Darkwater

Daylight Beach Club will present its nighttime party Eclipse featuring EDC performers Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing and Pan-Pot starting at 10 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $40 for men and $20 for women (daylightvegas.com).

Original Weekends

The DJ duo MNTRA plays open forum and EDM music from 6 p.m. to midnight every third Thursday of the month at the W Las Vegas’ Wet Deck at SLS Las Vegas. Admission is $10, or free for hotel guests (wlasvegas.com).