This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris and Generik will perform Saturday as part of Hakkasan Nightclub’s EDC weekend. The nightclub will also feature Steve Aoki on Friday and Nghtmre on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Sunday (hakkasanlv.com).
Jamie Jones and Green Velvet
EDC performers Jamie Jones and Green Velvet take over Daylight Beach Club alongside Chris Garcia on Saturday. Doors open at noon at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $60 for men and $40 for women (daylightvegas.com).
Ghastly
After performing on opening night at EDC, Ghastly takes a turn spinning at Tao Beach on Sunday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. General admission starts at $50 for men and $25 for women (taolasvegas.com/beach).
Nicky Romero
XS Nightclub’s popular Sunday night pool party NightSwim features Dutch DJ Nicky Romero. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 for men and $30 for women (xslasvegas.com).
Zedd
German DJ Zedd closes out Omnia Nightclub’s EDC weekend on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).