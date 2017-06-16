This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Calvin Harris performs at The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, Calvin Harris performs at the We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Harris is resting after he was involved in a car accident Friday, May 21, 2016 and sustained minor injuries. His publicist said Saturday that Harris was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck “in a collision” in Los Angeles. Further details were not provided.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP,file)

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris and Generik will perform Saturday as part of Hakkasan Nightclub’s EDC weekend. The nightclub will also feature Steve Aoki on Friday and Nghtmre on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Sunday (hakkasanlv.com).

Jamie Jones and Green Velvet

EDC performers Jamie Jones and Green Velvet take over Daylight Beach Club alongside Chris Garcia on Saturday. Doors open at noon at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $60 for men and $40 for women (daylightvegas.com).

Ghastly

After performing on opening night at EDC, Ghastly takes a turn spinning at Tao Beach on Sunday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. General admission starts at $50 for men and $25 for women (taolasvegas.com/beach).

Nicky Romero

XS Nightclub’s popular Sunday night pool party NightSwim features Dutch DJ Nicky Romero. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 for men and $30 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Zedd

German DJ Zedd closes out Omnia Nightclub’s EDC weekend on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).