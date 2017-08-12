This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Diesel, aka NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, throws down the jams at the Rehab pool party on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq Fu Radio)

DJ Diesel

Travis Scott

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott will be at Omnia Nightclub on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Kungs

This weekend’s Beatwave Sundays pool party at Marquee Dayclub will feature sounds by French DJ Kungs. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

DJ Wushu

Dance to sounds by DJ Wushu at Chateau Nightclub &Rooftop on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and men (chateaunights.com).

Shiekh Shoes party

MAGIC returns to Las Vegas, and Shiekh Shoes will kick off the fashion week with a party featuring DJ Sev-One at Hyde Bellagio on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).