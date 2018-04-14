This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Chase Rice (Flamingo Go Pool)

Chase Rice performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Erik Kabik)

Chase Rice performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

ACM Pool Party for a Cause

The Flamingo Go Pool on Saturday hosts performances by Craig Campbell and Chase Rice (pictured). The pool party is among the events scheduled this weekend for the sixth annual ACM Party for a Cause. Doors open at 9 a.m., and performances start at noon. Tickets are $20 (gopoolvegas.com).

Chase B

Travis Scott’s friend and tour DJ Chase B mans the decks at Tao Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25. On Monday, the New York-based DJ visits Marquee Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com; marqueelasvegas.com).

Showtek

The Dutch duo recently teamed up with Moby to remix “Natural Blues.” See brothers Sjoerd Janssen and Wouter Janssen on Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘Nashville Unplugged’

Rhythm & Riffs Lounge hosts performances by country singers Eric Paslay, Raelynn, Kristian Bush, Jimmie Allen and more Friday and Saturday. The ACM After-Party for A Cause events begin at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Free admission (partyforacause.com).

‘Jack N Cake’

Head to downtown Las Vegas on Thursday for the Commonwealth’s “Jack N Cake” party at 9 p.m. The event will feature complimentary bite-sized cupcakes, shots of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and DJs Shaun Saville, Epic Melody and more. Free admission (commonwealthlv.com).