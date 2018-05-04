This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rae Sremmurd at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran Photography).

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee with Rae Sremmurd performs as the opener for The Weeknd at Philips Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Rae Sremmurd

The hip-hop duo’s latest studio release, “SR3MM,” is a triple disc featuring 27 tracks: a group album and solo projects by Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. See the brothers perform Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

O.T. Genasis

Beyonce danced to his song “Everybody Mad” during her Coachella performance last month. Rapper O.T. Genasis performs Friday at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage and Monday at Aria’s Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com; jewelnightclub.com).

Cinco de Mayo party

The Flamingo Go Pool hosts a performance by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas on Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring a DJ set by Eric Forbes, with specials on Coors Light all day, and magnum bottles of Grey Goose and Dom Perignon until 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).

Flo Rida

Rehab Beach Club hosts its grand opening weekend for pool season with a performance by rapper Flo Rida. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

Anniversary party

Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., celebrates its fifth anniversary with music, bites and drinks, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The bar and restaurant will have an open bar until 10 p.m. and sounds by DJs Crykit and Wisdom. Admission is free (facebook.com/parkonfremont).