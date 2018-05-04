This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rae Sremmurd
The hip-hop duo’s latest studio release, “SR3MM,” is a triple disc featuring 27 tracks: a group album and solo projects by Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. See the brothers perform Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).
O.T. Genasis
Beyonce danced to his song “Everybody Mad” during her Coachella performance last month. Rapper O.T. Genasis performs Friday at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage and Monday at Aria’s Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com; jewelnightclub.com).
Cinco de Mayo party
The Flamingo Go Pool hosts a performance by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas on Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring a DJ set by Eric Forbes, with specials on Coors Light all day, and magnum bottles of Grey Goose and Dom Perignon until 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).
Flo Rida
Rehab Beach Club hosts its grand opening weekend for pool season with a performance by rapper Flo Rida. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).
Anniversary party
Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., celebrates its fifth anniversary with music, bites and drinks, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The bar and restaurant will have an open bar until 10 p.m. and sounds by DJs Crykit and Wisdom. Admission is free (facebook.com/parkonfremont).