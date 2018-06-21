This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Kygo performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Norwegian DJ has had big collaborations with U2, Selena Gomez and OneRepublic. Now Kygo has dropped the track “Born to Be Yours” featuring Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons. Don’t miss him Saturday at Encore Beach Club. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Tee Grizzley

His debut studio album came out in May, but Tee Grizzley is already working on new tracks. He recently posted a photo of himself in the studio with Chance the Rapper. See Grizzley on Thursday when he hosts Daylight Beach Club’s nighttime Eclipse event. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

London on da Track

Hyde Bellagio’s Sunday night party features London on da Track this weekend. The hip-hop producer and former rapper performs a DJ set during the new weekly “Stereo Hyde” event. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Pedi Amiri

Check out beats by Pedi Amiri on Thursday at Tao Beach. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $10 (taobeach.taogroup.com).

Electric Safari

Billboard No. 1 remixer Dan De Leon spins Thursday at the Flamingo Beach Club’s nightswim event. Doors open at 9 p.m. for the weekly LGBT pool party. Admission is $5 for Nevada residents and Flamingo hotel guests and $10 for nonresidents (nightswimvegas.com).