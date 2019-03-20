Popular gamer to start series at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

Popular gamer Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela will host a new monthly series at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor. (Christopher DeVargas)

Want to play with KittyPlays?

Here’s your chance.

Popular gamer Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela is hosting a new monthly series at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor.

Launching at 2 p.m. Sunday, “PlayTime With KittyPlays” will feature Michaela conversing with celebrity guests, engaging in competitive game play and interacting with fans, all of which will be streamed in front of an audience.

Michaela’s first guest will be mega-streamer Ali “Myth” Kabbani. Audience members will be randomly selected to play with them onstage.

The first episode of “PlayTime With KittyPlays” will also feature a prerecorded interview and game-play segment with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Known for her skill at the uber-popular online game “Fornite,” Michaela boasts over a million followers on Twitch and racks up more than 1 million monthly views on social media.

“I’m so excited to take my stream to the live stage and interact with my community in person,” the 27-year-old Canadian said in a press release. “We are going to have an incredible lineup of guests on the show to talk, play and have some fun, and I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone in the arena and those watching on the live stream.”

Tickets for “PlayTime With KittyPlays” are free at hyperxesalv.com/playtime.

