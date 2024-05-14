93°F
Formula 1

F1 fans can get exclusive merch through this limited-time ticket deal

The limited-edition Las Vegas Grand Prix bomber jacket from Formula One. (Courtesy of Formula One)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 4:01 pm
 

Formula One is giving out exclusive merch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race this November.

F1 fans can get a limited-edition sequined bomber jacket with the purchase of a ticket to the race from now through May 24, officials announced Monday.

Tickets that are eligible for the jacket promotion include:

— T-Mobile general admission tickets

— Grandstand tickets

— Club tickets to Turn 3 Club, Club Paris or Skybox

— Luxury tickets to the Wynn Grid Club or Paddock Club

Grand prix officials added 7,000 new general admission tickets across three fan zones for this year’s race, due to popular demand.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit f1lasvegasgp.com.

