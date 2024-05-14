F1 fans can get exclusive merch through this limited-time ticket deal
Formula One is giving out exclusive merch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race this November.
F1 fans can get a limited-edition sequined bomber jacket with the purchase of a ticket to the race from now through May 24, officials announced Monday.
Vegas sequined jackets are back and with a fresh new look for 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣
Visit https://t.co/ySgEoN90zR for details to secure yours ✨#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7O8jrFr7WA
— F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) May 13, 2024
Tickets that are eligible for the jacket promotion include:
— T-Mobile general admission tickets
— Grandstand tickets
— Club tickets to Turn 3 Club, Club Paris or Skybox
— Luxury tickets to the Wynn Grid Club or Paddock Club
Grand prix officials added 7,000 new general admission tickets across three fan zones for this year’s race, due to popular demand.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit f1lasvegasgp.com.