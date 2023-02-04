REMEMBER WHEN: Dodgers take over Sands with Joey Bishop — PHOTOS
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 1963 World Series — and then they had some fun!
When you read about the nine-figure contracts handed out this past offseason by Major League Baseball owners, it might be hard to realize that players at one time had to find a job after the last putout was made to keep their families fed.
For some players, it might have been with local car dealerships or businesses looking for a star to help with promotion. For the 1963 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it meant filling some time on stage at the Sands with Joey Bishop.
After sweeping the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic, six Dodgers — pitchers Don Drysdale and Ron Perranoski, outfielders Tommy Davis, Willie Davis and Frank Howard, and first baseman Bill “Moose” Skowron — hammed it up with one of the members of “The Rat Pack” on Dec. 21, 1963, in the famed Copa Room.
Being close to Las Vegas didn’t hurt finding that offseason employment.
While the ’63 Dodgers entertained the Sands guests, the 1964 National League roster was not as fortunate during its repeat bid. The Dodgers finished 80-82 in a tie for sixth, 13 games behind the eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.