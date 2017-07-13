5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Get ready to groove to the sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire on Friday when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers perform at 8 p.m. in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $69 to $189; call 702-944-3200.

Earth, Wind and Fire member Philip Bailey performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York.

Political talk show host and comedian Bill Maher will perform at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Conkarah

Reggae YouTube sensation Conkarah will perform Friday in Crimson at Red Rock Resort. The opening act will be the Las Vegas reggae group Band of Braddahs. Tickets are $25; call 800-745-3000.

‘Men of the Strip’

Jeff Timmons’ “Men of the Strip” opens a limited engagement at Hard Rock Live. The all-male cabaret show will perform at 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and on select dates, through July 28. Tickets are $50 to $100; call 702-650-8590.

Goo Goo Dolls

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host a concert by Goo Goo Dolls at 8 p.m. Saturday. Phillip Phillips, the winner of “American Idol’s” 11th season, opens the show. Tickets are $25 to $75; call 800-745-3000.