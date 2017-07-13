5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Earth, Wind &Fire
Get ready to groove to the sounds of Earth, Wind &Fire on Friday when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers perform at 8 p.m. in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $69 to $189; call 702-944-3200.
Political talk show host and comedian Bill Maher will perform at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.
Conkarah
Reggae YouTube sensation Conkarah will perform Friday in Crimson at Red Rock Resort. The opening act will be the Las Vegas reggae group Band of Braddahs. Tickets are $25; call 800-745-3000.
‘Men of the Strip’
Jeff Timmons’ “Men of the Strip” opens a limited engagement at Hard Rock Live. The all-male cabaret show will perform at 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and on select dates, through July 28. Tickets are $50 to $100; call 702-650-8590.
Goo Goo Dolls
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host a concert by Goo Goo Dolls at 8 p.m. Saturday. Phillip Phillips, the winner of “American Idol’s” 11th season, opens the show. Tickets are $25 to $75; call 800-745-3000.