5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

“Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Hold On to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting” are just a few of the tunes Richard Marx will be performing in his show “Satisfied: Only The Hits” at the Flamingo. Beginning Tuesday, the singer-songwriter will play a limited engagement in an intimate acoustic setting in the Donny &Marie Showroom. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for performances scheduled Tuesdays to Saturdays through Sept. 2. Tickets are $59 to $199; call 800-745-3000.

Mike Epps

Soon to be seen in this fall’s remake of “Death Wish” with Bruce Willis, veteran stand-up and actor Mike Epps brings his comedy routine to The Pearl at the Palms on Saturday. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50; call 702-944-3200.

‘The King Lives!

Elvis impersonator Donny Edwards will perform his tribute show at the Westgate Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. Edwards and a 10-piece band will take fans on a musical journey of “The King’s” career from the ‘50s to ‘70s. Shows begin at 7 p.m. in the International Showroom. Tickets are $22 to $76.99; call 800-222-5361.

Frank Caliendo

Known for his impressions and energetic performances, comedian Frank Caliendo will perform Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $34.95 to $119.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘War on the Catwalk’

Contestants from Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1 will take the stage Sunday for an evening of drag performances at the House of Blues. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $33 to $153; call 702-632-7600.